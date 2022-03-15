#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach says removal of certain press statements from SF website is 'kind of Orwellian'

Mary Lou McDonald has dismissed claims that it is an attempt to pivot her party’s position on Russia.

By Christina Finn Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 6:01 PM
1 hour ago 6,063 Views 27 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5712160
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

Political Correspondent Christina Finn reports from Washington DC:

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said he finds the removal of certain press statements from the Sinn Féin website “kind of Orwellian”. 

The Sunday Independent reported at the weekend that thousands of press statements from Sinn Féin politicians going back over 20 years have been deleted in recent days.

The newspaper reported that among the statements deleted were party leader Mary Lou McDonald’s comments in March 2018 describing then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s decision to expel a Russian diplomat over the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury, England, as “a flagrant disregard for Irish neutrality”.

In March 2018, McDonald spoke about the matter in the Dáil stating there should be “abhorrence of anybody using chemical weapons in any circumstances”.

“I do not think that anybody would argue but that the State and Government have to take action where there is a prima facie case and where there is absolute concrete evidence of any such action and that a diplomat or diplomats must be expelled or an embassy punished in such circumstances,” she told the Dáil. 

“I put it to the Taoiseach – and he should acknowledge this – that his position on military neutrality and an independent Irish foreign policy is threadbare,” she said at the time.

“Essentially you’re asking us to trust Boris Johnson and dare I say this is not the wisest course of action,” McDonald also stated.

Comments from former foreign affairs spokesperson Seán Crowe supporting the abolition of NATO in 2014 have also been taken down from the SF website. 

In an interview with The Journal yesterday, McDonald insisted the deletion of thousands of press statements from her party’s website was not an attempt to pivot Sinn Féin’s position on issues such as Russia and NATO. 

Related Read

14.03.22 McDonald says deletion of statements on SF website not attempt to pivot position on Russia

“No, absolutely not,” McDonald said when asked if the deletion was an attempt to deflect away from some of the positions its members have taken over the years.

“The website is getting a long overdue overhaul. So the archives are being changed,” she said.

When asked about the matter today outside the Irish Embassy in Washington DC, the Taoiseach said he read the comments made by McDonald to The Journal yesterday.

“I think it’s very interesting. I read a comment from from deputy McDonald, the leader of Sinn Féin, that the archives have been changed. Kind of Orwellian I thought myself,” he told reporters.

“I think there’s a reason why they’re all being taken off or taken out of the archives or whatever,” he said. “But I think Sinn Féin was soft on Russia for the last number of years.”

“I mean, Sinn Féin is saying, which is good news now, that they don’t agree with the violation of Ukrainians’ territorial integrity, but it was violated in 2014. I recall in the Dáil making those points at the time and the response was somewhat muted from Sinn Féin to say the least,” the Taoiseach said. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McDonald has rejected claims that her party is soft on Russia, stating yesterday that Sinn Féin’s position “has always been and remains that any conflict will ultimately be resolved by diplomacy and by dialogue, that’s the reality”. 

“But just be very clear. When Russia stepped outside of international law, and invaded Ukraine, we didn’t skip a beat in calling that out.”

The Journal’s Political Correspondent Christina Finn will be bringing you all the latest updates from Micheál Martin’s visit to Washington DC this week, including his meeting with US President Joe Biden on Thursday.

Stay up-to-date by following @christinafinn8@TJ_Politics  and TheJournal.ie’s Facebook page

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie