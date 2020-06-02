This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 24 °C Tuesday 2 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin to oppose DUP's motion against abortion in cases of non-fatal disabilities

The motion “rejects the imposition of abortion legislation which extends to all non-fatal disabilities, including Down’s syndrome”.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 2 Jun 2020, 5:19 PM
1 hour ago 4,640 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5113020
The Edward Carson statue at the grounds of Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast.
Image: Niall Carson via PA
The Edward Carson statue at the grounds of Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast.
The Edward Carson statue at the grounds of Stormont Parliament buildings in Belfast.
Image: Niall Carson via PA

SINN FÉIN IS to vote against a motion to be put forward by the DUP this evening, relating to abortion laws that came into force in March of this year.

Today’s vote is a motion – meaning that it cannot change laws, but only indicate support for or against a particular issue. 

The motion reads:

That this Assembly welcomes the important intervention of disability campaigner Heidi Crowter and rejects the imposition of abortion legislation which extends to all non-fatal disabilities, including Down’s syndrome.

Heidi Crowter is a Down’s syndrome advocate, who has called the abortion laws “hurtful” and “discriminatory”, as they allow for abortion in cases of non-fatal disabilities, including Down’s syndrome.

Crowter said: “Boris Johnson’s government did not have to introduce abortion for babies with Down’s syndrome up to birth to Northern Ireland. They chose to do this.

“That’s both hurtful and offensive. My life has as much value as anyone else’s.

“I am asking all MLA’s (Members of the Legislative Assembly) to reject Westminster’s regulations – please don’t vote for more discrimination against people like me.” 

Westminster liberalised Northern Ireland’s abortion laws to bring them in line with the rest of the UK, in the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive that had collapsed over 3 years ago.

The DUP were against the North’s abortion laws being liberalised, while Sinn Féin supported the laws being brought in line with both Ireland and the UK. 

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said on Twitter that they would be voting against the DUP’s motion:

“Sinn Féin opposes and will vote against the DUP motion this evening. Sinn Féin actively supported Repeal The 8th and the subsequent legislation.

“Sinn Féin wants those same rights secured for women in the South to be delivered in the North. Nobody left behind.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

DUP East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting, who tabled the motion alongside colleagues, said:

“Heidi has written to all MLAs outlining how offensive the abortion regulations, imposed by Westminster, are to people with disabilities. Heidi was born with Down’s syndrome. These abortion regulations discriminate against people with disabilities.

It is not right that an abortion can be legal up to full term just because the baby has Down’s syndrome. That sends an awful message to every child with Down’s in Northern Ireland.

“We want to value every life and ensure there is the support within our health and social care for women in crisis pregnancies.

“These regulations are extreme. The most extreme in the British Isles. They should not have been rushed through Westminster but should have been a matter for the devolved administration.”

- with reporting from the Press Association

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie