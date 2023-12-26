Sinn Féin in Govt would be 'dragged' by the far-left into irresponsible positions, Tánaiste says

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has warned that a Sinn Féin Government would be “dragged” by the far-left into making irresponsible decisions if it got into power.

Speaking to reporters at a roundtable interview in Dublin, the Tánaiste set out his concerns about the prospect of a Sinn Féin led Government after the next election and said that there are “very serious issues” with Sinn Féin policies.

He said this was particularly evident in its initial response to the conflict in Gaza this year which he said was “going for the populist perspective”.

He pointed to its u-turn on expelling the Israeli ambassador as evidence of this and said the party failed to point out how expelling the ambassador would “help us get Irish citizens out of Gaza at the time”.

“We get the sense that in Government they would be dragged all the time by the far-left into positions that are untenable or that are irresponsible,” he said.

Martin said this was “very evident” in terms of its foreign policy and some of its other policy initiatives.

“So there would be huge difficulties with Fianna Fáil going into Government with Sinn Féin,” he added.

The Tánaiste however, did not go as far as to rule out a coalition.

He said instead: “That’s a position the party will come to in due course.”

Sinn Féin has previously indicated that it’s preference after the next election would be for left-coalition without Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

Martin said Fianna Fáil’s objective going into the election is to secure the position of Taoiseach.

He also took issue with comments suggesting it will be a Sinn Féin led coalition after the election.

“The parties in opposition to Sinn Fein are on 40%, Sinn Féin are down at around 30 [in the polls] and suddenly we’re all jumping in to say there’ll be a Sinn Féin-led Government, I don’t get that.

“Some of you are of the opinion that that is the way it has to be, it doesn’t have to be like that,” he added.