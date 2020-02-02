This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil tied for top spot, new opinion poll suggests

The Business Post/Red C poll has Sinn Féin up five points at 24%.

By Adam Daly Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 7:45 AM
1 hour ago 8,040 Views 63 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4989612
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

SUPPORT FOR SINN Féin has increased once again according to a new opinion poll, putting the party in joint first place alongside Fianna Fáil. 

The Business Post/Red C poll has Sinn Féin up five points at 24%, Fianna Fáil on 24% and Fine Gael on 21%.

This poll of 1,000 voters follows on from yesterday’s Panelbase poll for The Times that saw support for Sinn Féin jump ahead of Fine Gael for the first time this general election campaign and only trailing Fianna Fáil by two points.

With less than one week until polling day, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are both down by two points respectively on the last comparable poll earlier this month.

Despite recent opinion polls revealing that Sinn Féin is continuing to perform well, both leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have ruled out going into coalition with Mary Lou McDonald.

Leo Varadkar said he does not trust Fianna Fáil not to go into government with Sinn Féin, while Fianna Fáil has accused Fine Gael of the same.

Meanwhile, the Green Party is down one point to 7%,  while Labour is up one to 5%.

Independents are down two points to 10%, while the Social Democrats are unchanged at 3%, with Solidarity-PBP down one at 1%.

Aontú is up one point on 2% support, while other parties are listed as having 1%, according to this Red C poll

The telephone poll of 1000 voters was carried between 25 and 30 January, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3%.

