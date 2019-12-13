Sinn Féin's John Finucane shocks DUP with victory in North Belfast

John Finucane has been elected as the MP for North Belfast.

SINN FÉIN’S JOHN Finucane has been elected MP for North Belfast, unseating DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

Finucane, the current Lord Mayor of Belfast, was elected in the early hours of this morning.

The SDLP had pulled out of the constituency to give Finucane and his remain-backing party the best chance of defeating the DUP.

The loss of Dodds, who is the party’s leader in Westminster, is a major blow to the DUP.

The party is also set to potentially lose Emma Little Pengelly’s seat in Belfast South to the SDLP’s Claire Hanna.

The success for Sinn Féin in Belfast caps a good few weeks for the party. In November, the party won the by-election in Dublin Mid-West after a poor showing at the European and local elections in May.

Sinn Féin had put poured significant effort into the constituency, with some campaigners coming from as far as Cork to back Finucane.