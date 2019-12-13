This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin's John Finucane shocks DUP with victory in North Belfast

Nigel Dodds was defeated.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 13 Dec 2019, 3:02 AM
12 minutes ago 495 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4931417
John Finucane has been elected as the MP for North Belfast.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA
John Finucane has been elected as the MP for North Belfast.
John Finucane has been elected as the MP for North Belfast.
Image: Liam McBurney/PA

SINN FÉIN’S JOHN Finucane has been elected MP for North Belfast, unseating DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds. 

Finucane, the current Lord Mayor of Belfast, was elected in the early hours of this morning. 

The SDLP had pulled out of the constituency to give Finucane and his remain-backing party the best chance of defeating the DUP. 

The loss of Dodds, who is the party’s leader in Westminster, is a major blow to the DUP. 

The party is also set to potentially lose Emma Little Pengelly’s seat in Belfast South to the SDLP’s Claire Hanna. 

The success for Sinn Féin in Belfast caps a good few weeks for the party. In November, the party won the by-election in Dublin Mid-West after a poor showing at the European and local elections in May. 

Sinn Féin had put poured significant effort into the constituency, with some campaigners coming from as far as Cork to back Finucane. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie