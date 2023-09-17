Advertisement

Sunday 17 September 2023
Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
# inching ahead
Sinn Féin makes gains in new poll, while government parties stay far behind
Sinn Féin’s gains come after a significant dip in the polls in June, when the party lost 5%.
4.0k
23
40 minutes ago

SINN FÉIN’S POPULARITY is rising again, according to the latest Business Post/Red C poll, which shows Fine Gael down a percentage point and support for Fianna Fáil unchanged since the end of June.

Their coalition partner, the Green Party, made no losses or gains, staying at 4%.

Meanwhile, support for opposition parties Solidarity-People Before Profit (3%) and the Social Democrats (5%) also remains unchanged. Labour went down one percentage point and is now on 4%

Sinn Féin’s 31% comes after a significant dip in the polls in June when the party lost five percentage points. The two percentage point increase published today was gained during the Dáil’s summer recess.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil lag behind and are now on 21% and 16% respectively.

Aontú made a small gain of one percentage point, while Independents/Others lost a point.

Parties have been having their annual Think-Ins over the past two weeks, which observers say  were used for strategising for the next general election.

Author
Mairead Maguire
