This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin's 'manifesto for change' pledges to build 100,000 homes and secure a referendum on Irish unity

The party has also committed to returning the pension age to 65 and abolishing the property tax.

By Press Association Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 4:43 PM
53 minutes ago 4,633 Views 60 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4983420
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

BUILDING HOMES, CAPPING mortgage rates and freezing rent for three years are among the commitments Sinn Féin have made to tackle the housing crisis if they are in government after the general election.

The party launched its election manifesto in Dublin this afternoon and among its pledges, it has said it will abolish the USC on the first €30,000 earned, saving workers up to €700  per annum.

Sinn Fein has also pledged to abolish the property tax, which it says will save families an average of €244 a year.

On housing, leader Mary Lou McDonald, flanked at the launch by the party’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty and housing spokesperson Eoin O Broin, said Sinn Féin would reduce rents by up to €1,500 a year via a refundable tax credit and freeze rent for three years.

The party also commits to building 100,000 homes over five years.

This would include council housing and affordable homes for renters and first-time buyers at a cost of €6.5 billion. 

“A whole generation of young people are now locked out of homeownership, thinking about emigrating and moving back in with their parents in their thirties,” McDonald said. 

“Sinn Féin will ensure affordable housing is available and really affordable to people,” she said. 

Her party has also pledged to give the Central Bank powers to cap mortgage interest rates.

Turning to retirement age, McDonald said people should have the right to retire at 65.

“Sending someone to the dole queue at the age of 65 is obscene,” she said, describing having to work longer as unfair.

“We will stop the pension age increase to 67 and return it to 65,” she said, arguing the measure is affordable and can be paid for from the social insurance fund.

She added: “Our manifesto has been costed by the relevant government departments, it is affordable.”

McDonald said people are looking for something new from government, including affordable homes, being able to see doctors and access to a decent education.

Related Reads

28.01.20 Who wants to be your TD? Meet the 2020 candidates with TheJournal.ie's election centre
28.01.20 Labour promises three-year rent freeze, a living wage, and free GP care to under-18s
25.01.20 The Green Party promises free student travel, public housing and a Universal Basic Income

“This is a manifesto for giving workers and families a break, this is a manifesto for change,” she said.

On Irish unity, McDonald said her party would secure a referendum north and south of the border. 

She said that the conversation around Irish unity is already happening among nationalists and unionists.

She said there is no sense in anyone “burying their heads”.

“This needs to be a respectful conversation and it’s the job of the government in Dublin to shape that conversation and give a forum.

If we look to Britain, and lots of us have reflected on the disorder, and the chaos, which has arisen because of a lack of planning and informed debate on the issue of Brexit, we shouldn’t walk into a similar scenario. The rules of the Good Friday Agreement have to be observed.
I want us to win well and that’s why the planning is so important because it’s a space, not just for those of us that argue for unification, but also for people for whom unification is not their first choice, it’s very important that all of us politically, socially, economically, line up the options for people and the conversation.

“Brexit has accelerated this conversation. It’s reckless not to plan.”

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (60)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie