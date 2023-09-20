Sinn Féin says government is 'out of touch' as party calls for mortgage interest relief

A SINN FÉIN TD has accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil of being “out of touch” with ordinary people as the party called for the introduction of a mortgage interest relief.

On the first day back in session after the summer recess, TDs discussed the Sinn Féin motion and wider problems connected to the housing crisis and cost of living in the Dáil this evening.

The Sinn Féin motion calls for the government to provide mortgage interest relief for primary private residences that would be worth up to 30% of increased interest costs that mortgage holders are facing compared to June 2022, with a maximum benefit €1,500 per household per year.

It comes in the wake of 10 successive interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank that have caused significant increases in mortgage repayments for thousands of people.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty accused the government is having “washed its hands of it and buried their heads in the sand”.

Advertisement

“What has happened in the meantime, month after month, is the interest rates have been increasing,” he said.

“We’re talking in the middle of a cost of living crisis when interest rates at ECB level have never been as high – ever. We’re saying to take a targeted measure that only attempts to take on 30% of the increased interest and a maximum cap of €1,500. This is what is needed,” the TD said.

“Someday, hopefully Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil will wake up and understand where ordinary people are. You are so out of touch. It’s unbelievable that you cannot understand that people need support at this time during this cost of living crisis.”

Fellow Sinn Féin TD Réada Cronin said the measure is “absolutely sensible”.

“Minister, I’m appealing to you and I’m appealing to to Government to stand up for these homeowners who go month by month trying to find hundreds more every month just to meet the mortgages,” Cronin said.

“We cannot continue on doing nothing.”

A vote on the motion was postponed to next week.