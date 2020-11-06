Sinn Féin tables motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar

SINN FÉIN IS tabling a motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar following controversy over the Tánaiste giving a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group last year.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil next Tuesday.

The Fine Gael leader faced pressure following the news which broke in the Village Magazine last weekend.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin accused Varadkar of throwing the former head of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, with whom he shared the document, “under the bus”.

The issue of sharing the agreement was raised again by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty during Leaders’ Questions yesterday.

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said today: “We took the decision due to the seriousness of this situation and the fact that the Tánaiste has faced no sanction nor has he given a credible account for his actions in providing confidential information to a friend.”

This motion will allow the Dáil to say to the people that no one is above being held to account and that there are consequences when you act as Leo Vardakar has done.

The spokesperson added that the party will be “setting out very clearly that doing favours or giving preferential treatment” to certain people is “unacceptable”.

Commenting on this motion, a spokesman for the Tánaiste said Varadkar “dealt with all the issues in the Dáil this week”.

“This motion clearly shows that Sinn Féin isn’t interested in the truth. They’re only interested in political mudslinging attacking the Irish government at a time of national crisis and diverting attention from the unanswered questions about their receipt of public money in the North.”

Several party officials stepped down from Sinn Féin over a failure to return

£10,000 payments from an emergency Covid-19 fund.

In the event of a motion of no confidence, members of government parties are expected to vote with the government and the whip will apply.