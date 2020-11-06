#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 6 November 2020
Advertisement

Sinn Féin tables motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said Sinn Féin is “only interested in political mudslinging”.

By Orla Dwyer Friday 6 Nov 2020, 1:08 PM
15 minutes ago 2,673 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5257769
File image of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
Image: TOM HONAN
File image of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
File image of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.
Image: TOM HONAN

SINN FÉIN IS tabling a motion of no confidence in Leo Varadkar following controversy over the Tánaiste giving a copy of an agreement between the government and the Irish Medical Organisation to a rival GP group last year. 

The motion will be debated in the Dáil next Tuesday. 

The Fine Gael leader faced pressure following the news which broke in the Village Magazine last weekend.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin accused Varadkar of throwing the former head of the National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, with whom he shared the document, “under the bus”. 

The issue of sharing the agreement was raised again by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty during Leaders’ Questions yesterday. 

A Sinn Féin spokesperson said today: “We took the decision due to the seriousness of this situation and the fact that the Tánaiste has faced no sanction nor has he given a credible account for his actions in providing confidential information to a friend.” 

This motion will allow the Dáil to say to the people that no one is above being held to account and that there are consequences when you act as Leo Vardakar has done.  

The spokesperson added that the party will be “setting out very clearly that doing favours or giving preferential treatment” to certain people is “unacceptable”. 

Commenting on this motion, a spokesman for the Tánaiste said Varadkar “dealt with all the issues in the Dáil this week”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This motion clearly shows that Sinn Féin isn’t interested in the truth. They’re only interested in political mudslinging attacking the Irish government at a time of national crisis and diverting attention from the unanswered questions about their receipt of public money in the North.”

Several party officials stepped down from Sinn Féin over a failure to return 
£10,000 payments from an emergency Covid-19 fund. 

In the event of a motion of no confidence, members of government parties are expected to vote with the government and the whip will apply.  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie