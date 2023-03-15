Sinn Féin runs New York Times advert calling on US Govt to hold British Govt accountable to GFA

SINN FÉIN IS running an advertisement in The New York Times newspaper today calling on the US Government to “hold the British Government fully accountable to its Good Friday Agreement commitments”.

The half page ad states calls for support for a referendum on Irish unity with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaching.

The advert is also running in the Washington Post, the Irish Echo/ Voice and the US Examiner, while it will also run online in the LA Times and San Francisco Chronicle.

“Twenty-five years ago the Good Friday Agreement changed the course of Irish history. A generation has grown up in peace. All made possible by the ongoing support of Irish America,” the advert reads.

It goes on to state that the agreement also provides for unity referendums, but states that the British Government continues to “break its obligations”.

Sinn Féin calls on the GFA to be “honoured in full”, calling on the US Government to hold the British authorities to account in this regard.

“We call on the Irish Government to establish a Citizens Assembly and to plan, prepare and advocate for Irish unity,” the ad states.

“The next chapter of Ireland’s history is being written. Together we can be the generation to build a new Ireland. A home for all. United. peaceful and prosperous.

“The future is in the hands of the people. It is time to agree on a date for the unity referendums. Let the people have their say,” the newspaper ad concludes.

The ads follow on from a similar campaign last year which was also organised by Sinn Féin’s US fundraising arm.

Last year, when speaking about the US adverts the party runs every St Patrick’s Day week, Mary Lou McDonald defended the adverts stating that they are dealing with the reality that things have changed and are changing and there is a need to prepare for that change.