Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 15 March 2023 Dublin: 1°C
# unity referendums
Sinn Féin runs New York Times advert calling on US Govt to hold British Govt accountable to GFA
The half-page advert says the British Government continues to ‘break its obligations’.
734
1
55 minutes ago

Screenshot - 2023-03-14T204016.588

SINN FÉIN IS running an advertisement in The New York Times newspaper today calling on the US Government to “hold the British Government fully accountable to its Good Friday Agreement commitments”. 

The half page ad states calls for support for a referendum on Irish unity with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement approaching.

The advert is also running in the Washington Post, the Irish Echo/ Voice and the US Examiner, while it will also run online in the LA Times and San Francisco Chronicle. 

“Twenty-five years ago the Good Friday Agreement changed the course of Irish history. A generation has grown up in peace. All made possible by the ongoing support of Irish America,” the advert reads. 

It goes on to state that the agreement also provides for unity referendums, but states that the British Government continues to “break its obligations”. 

Sinn Féin calls on the GFA to be “honoured in full”, calling on the US Government to hold the British authorities to account in this regard. 

“We call on the Irish Government to establish a Citizens Assembly and to plan, prepare and advocate for Irish unity,” the ad states. 

“The next chapter of Ireland’s history is being written. Together we can be the generation to build a new Ireland. A home for all. United. peaceful and prosperous.

“The future is in the hands of the people. It is time to agree on a date for the unity referendums. Let the people have their say,” the newspaper ad concludes. 

The ads follow on from a similar campaign last year which was also organised by Sinn Féin’s US fundraising arm.

Last year, when speaking about the US adverts the party runs every St Patrick’s Day week, Mary Lou McDonald defended the adverts stating that they are dealing with the reality that things have changed and are changing and there is a need to prepare for that change.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Christina Finn
christinafinn@thejournal.ie
@christinafinn8
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     