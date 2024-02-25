Sinn Féin bounces back from dip in support, according to latest poll

SINN FÉIN SUPPORT levels have gone back up to 28%, after previously slumping to 25% in January of this year, according to the latest Business Post/ Red C Poll.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party found itself at a four year low in the polls last month, marking its worst showing since 2020.

Sinn Féin’s rebound in support has come in part from a boost from the 18-34 year old group, as support amongst these voters jumped from 27 to 34%.

The poll finds that Sinn Féin’s support is strongest among the working class, and is weaker in Dublin. It also finds that the party enjoys more support from men than women.

In the poll, Fine Gael’s support remained at 20%, Fianna Fáil dropped a point to 16%, and support for independents also dropped a point.

The poll has support for the Social Democrats up by a point at 7%, and the Labour party holding steady at 4%.

Support for the Greens has dropped to 3% according to the poll, with People Before Profit also at 3%.

The next general election in Ireland will be held by March 2025.

The next local elections will take place in June of this year.

You can read more about the poll results here, including an outline of the full state of the parties.