Advertisement
Mary Lou McDonald in her office.
Political Parties

Sinn Féin bounces back from dip in support, according to latest poll

Sinn Féin is enjoying higher levels of support among the working class, and is more popular with men than women, the poll finds.
24
1.6k
25 minutes ago

SINN FÉIN SUPPORT levels have gone back up to 28%, after previously slumping to 25% in January of this year, according to the latest Business Post/ Red C Poll. 

Mary Lou McDonald’s party found itself at a four year low in the polls last month, marking its worst showing since 2020. 

Sinn Féin’s rebound in support has come in part from a boost from the 18-34 year old group, as support amongst these voters jumped from 27 to 34%.

The poll finds that Sinn Féin’s support is strongest among the working class, and is weaker in Dublin. It also finds that the party enjoys more support from men than women.

In the poll, Fine Gael’s support remained at 20%, Fianna Fáil dropped a point to 16%, and support for independents also dropped a point. 

The poll has support for the Social Democrats up by a point at 7%, and the Labour party holding steady at 4%. 

Support for the Greens has dropped to 3% according to the poll, with People Before Profit also at 3%.

The next general election in Ireland will be held by March 2025. 

The next local elections will take place in June of this year.

You can read more about the poll results here, including an outline of the full state of the parties.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
24
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     