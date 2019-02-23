New opinion poll shows significant jump in support for Sinn Féin

A NEW OPINION poll conducted by RED C for the Sunday Business Post has shown a significant increase in the level of support for Sinn Féin.

The party gained five percentage points and now stands at 18% support nationwide.

Multiple controversies have seen Fine Gael drop one to 31% while Fianna Fáíl are up two to 24%.

The biggest losers, according to the poll, are the Independent Alliance which has seen its supports drop from five to two percentage points.

The other results are:

Labour: 5 (-1)

SocDems: 2 (-)

Greens: 2 (-)

Solidarity/People Before Profit: 1% (-)

Renua: Less than 1%

Aontú: Less than 1%

The poll was conducted during the period of the National Children’s Hospital controversy. Red C telephoned 1,000 people for their preferences. There is a margin of error of plus or minus 3%.