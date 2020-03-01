This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 March, 2020
Sinn Féin surges since general election to commanding 15-point poll lead

A new opinion poll puts the party’s support at 35%.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 7:45 AM
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald leads her party's TDs to the Dáil.
Image: PA Images
A NEW OPINION poll has seen a dramatic surge in support for Sinn Féin since the general election, putting the party 15 points ahead of its nearest rival.

The Behaviour & Attitudes poll on behalf of the Sunday Times puts Sinn Féin on 35% support, up 10 points on the party’s result in the general election three weeks ago. 

The party won the most amount of votes in the 8 February election but today’s poll suggests a significant increase in support since then.  

Fianna Fáil have fallen by two points to 20% in that time and Fine Gael have fallen by three points to 18%. 

The state of the parties is as follows:

  • Sinn Féin 35% (+10)
  • Fianna Fáil 20% (-2)
  • Fine Gael 18% (-3)
  • Greens 6% (-1)
  • Labour 3% (-1)
  • Soc Dems 2% (-1)
  • Sol-PBP 3% (-)
  • Aontú 1% (-1)
  • Ind/Other 10% (-3)

The poll also measured the popularity of the main party leaders in the country, with Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald the most popular figure with a satisfaction of 53%, up 13 points on the previous poll in the series. 

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin is the next most popular leader with a satisfaction rating of 31% (-15) followed by Labour’s Brendan Howlin 29% (-9) and then  Leo Varadkar 27% (-8). 

Since the general election, Sinn Féin conducted a series of meetings among their supporters throughout the country and has been attempting to build support to lead a government.

McDonald yesterday cautioned Green Party leader Eamon Ryan that going into government with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael would be a “mistake”.

Sinn Féin have been speaking to left-leaning parties as part of efforts to form a government but Dáil arithmetic suggests two parties out of Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael is likely required to form a stable government. 

Both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have ruled out speaking to Sinn Féin about government formation and the two parties are instead planning to hold a one-day policy seminar together in the coming week.

About the author:

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

