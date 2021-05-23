#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 23 May 2021
Sinn Féin is the most popular political party in the country, according to poll

Mary Lou McDonald’s party has seen a slight dip in support but is still ahead of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 23 May 2021, 10:02 AM
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

SINN FÉIN IS the most popular political party in the country, but has seen a slight drop in support, according to a new opinion poll.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party is on 30%, down from 32% since December, the Sunday Times/Behaviour and Attitudes survey has found.

Fine Gael is on 28%, up one, while Fianna Fáil remains unchanged at 22%. The Green Party is up two points to 5%.

Labour is on four points (down one), the Social Democrats are on two points (up one), Solidarity/People Before Profit is on one point (down one), and independent/others are on eight points (up one). Aontú ranked zero points (no change).

Micheál Martin has closed the gap on McDonald and Leo Varadkar in satisfaction ratings among the public, rising six points to 49%. Overall government approval is up three points to 47%.

The poll was conducted on a face-to-face basis from 4 to 18 May, with a representative sample of 914 eligible Irish voters aged 18 years and over.

The margin of error is plus or minus 3.3%.

