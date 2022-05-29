Sinn Fein remains most popular political party, says latest poll

Sinn Fein remains the most popular political party in the Republic of Ireland, according to the latest polling.

A Business Post/Red C poll shows support for Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up two points to 36%.

The polling figures come after Sinn Fein emerged as the largest party following the Assembly elections in Northern Ireland earlier this month.

Fine Gael found its support dropping a point to 20%, while Fianna Fail also dropped by a point to 15%.

According to the poll, the Green Party is on 5% support.

Backing for Independent TDs sits at 11%.

Labour, led by new leader Ivana Bacik, has support at 3%.

The poll puts support for the Social Democrats at 4%.

People Before Profit-Solidarity remains at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.

The Red C poll was based on interviews with a random sample of 1,002 adults aged 18 and over between May 20 and May 25.