Poll shows drop in support for Sinn Féin and bounce for Independents and Aontú

SUPPORT FOR SINN Féin has fallen while Independents and Aontú have seen in a bounce following the recent referendums, a new poll shows.

The latest Business Post / Red C poll shows mainstream parties taking a hit in the wake of the massive No No vote in the family and care referendums earlier this month.

Polling was conducted before the shock resignation of Leo Varadkar this week, however.

Support for Sinn Féin has fallen four percentage points to 25% from 28% last month. The party’s fortunes have bounced up and down in recent polls, sitting at 25% in January and 29% in December.

Sinn Féin still remains the most popular party in the country by a wide margin.

The Government parties have also taken a hit post-referendum, with Fine Gael now at 19% and Fianna Fáil remaining at 16%. The Green Party has 4% support.

With the exception of some Independents and Aontú and its one sitting TD Peadar Toibín, every political party in the Dáil campaigned for a Yes Yes vote. This is reflected in the latest poll which sees support for Aontú jump to its highest level of 5%.

Independents’ popularity has also shot up, now sitting at 17%.

The full state of the parties is:

Sinn Féin 25 (-3 )

Fine Gael 19 (-1)

Fianna Fail 16 (nc)

Social Democrats 6 (-1)

Aontú 5 (+2)

Greens 4 (+1)

Labour 3 (-1)

PBP-Solidarity 3 (nc)

Independents 17 (+3)

The margin of error is usually +/- 3%.