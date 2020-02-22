This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sinn Féin organising public rallies to bring 'government for change to the people'

The locations on the agenda include Galway, Cork and Newry.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 5:21 PM
46 minutes ago 8,208 Views 61 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5018083
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has announced that the party will host a number of public rallies over the coming two weeks in a bid to “to bring the conversation about a government for change to the people”. 

McDonald has been engaging with the leaders of smaller political parties over the past fortnight in a move to sound out support for a left-leaning government. 

However, the numbers to do so will be very tight meaning she would likely need the support of either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil – both of which have ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin. 

In a statement today, however, McDonald said she was stepping up talks over the coming week to secure a left-bloc and that Sinn Féin will host a number of rallies across the country over the coming fortnight. 

“The people voted for change on 8 February and Sinn Féin is determined to deliver on the desire of the people for a Government for Change,” she said. 

“In the coming week Sinn Féin will be stepping up our engagements with other parties to bring a Government for Change about, beginning with a meeting with the Green Party on Monday and with other parties and Independents in the course of the week.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s plan to carve-up political power and to block change is a rejection of what people voted for.

“Over the coming fortnight, Sinn Féin will host the first of a series of public rallies to bring the conversation about a Government for Change to the people. This will include events in Cork, Dublin, Newry, Cavan and Galway.”

The first meeting will take place on Monday at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, with the final meeting – of five in total – will take place in the Galway Bay Hotel in Galway City on Friday 6 March. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (61)

