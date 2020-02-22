Sinn Féin organising public rallies to bring 'government for change to the people'

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has announced that the party will host a number of public rallies over the coming two weeks in a bid to “to bring the conversation about a government for change to the people”.

McDonald has been engaging with the leaders of smaller political parties over the past fortnight in a move to sound out support for a left-leaning government.

However, the numbers to do so will be very tight meaning she would likely need the support of either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil – both of which have ruled out going into government with Sinn Féin.

In a statement today, however, McDonald said she was stepping up talks over the coming week to secure a left-bloc and that Sinn Féin will host a number of rallies across the country over the coming fortnight.

“The people voted for change on 8 February and Sinn Féin is determined to deliver on the desire of the people for a Government for Change,” she said.

“In the coming week Sinn Féin will be stepping up our engagements with other parties to bring a Government for Change about, beginning with a meeting with the Green Party on Monday and with other parties and Independents in the course of the week.

“Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’s plan to carve-up political power and to block change is a rejection of what people voted for.

“Over the coming fortnight, Sinn Féin will host the first of a series of public rallies to bring the conversation about a Government for Change to the people. This will include events in Cork, Dublin, Newry, Cavan and Galway.”

The first meeting will take place on Monday at the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork, with the final meeting – of five in total – will take place in the Galway Bay Hotel in Galway City on Friday 6 March.