This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 15 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

McDonald accuses FG and FF of 'clinging to each other' to stay in power

It comes as Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin and Eamon Ryan signed an agreement to form a coalition.

By Press Association Monday 15 Jun 2020, 9:59 PM
1 hour ago 7,702 Views 78 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5123785
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

SINN FÉIN PRESIDENT Mary Lou McDonald has accused Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil of “clinging to each other” to stay in power.

It comes as Leo Varadkar, Micheal Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan signed an agreement to form a coalition government more than four months on from February’s inconclusive general election.

While Sinn Féin won the popular vote, it failed to form a left-wing government as it could not secure enough seats to form a majority in the Dáil.

McDonald said her party’s historic win forced Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, “in an act of desperation, to cling to each other in order to cling to power”.

“To those who believed in a changed Ireland, to those who have been let down time and again by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael-led governments, I say this; I hear you, I see you and I stand with you,” McDonald said.

“I know you are impatient with change, I am also impatient for change,” she said.

McDonald added that “many people are disappointed, indeed angry watching Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil push back change”.

I’m not giving up because I believe that we are within touching distance of a better Ireland.
Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael can delay change, but they can’t stop it and they won’t stop it.

“Our job now is to keep the ship pointed in the right direction and to keep everyone who shares that vision on board,” she said.

Related Read

15.06.20 Leaders of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green Party agree on draft programme for government

McDonald said that “changing Ireland won’t be easy, but nothing worth having comes easily, a new Ireland is worth having”.

“It’s worth believing in, it’s worth working for, it’s worth all the effort,” the Sinn Féin leader said.

“Those who benefit from the status quo will now say that the story of change is over, don’t listen to them because the story of change is only just beginning.”

She claimed that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will fail to deliver on public health and affordable homes.

“The question isn’t just what is written in a very long programme for government, the questions is whether or not you can trust Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael to deliver change the evidently is required?” she added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The answer to that is no, we can’t.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (78)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie