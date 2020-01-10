This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sinn Féin has said it will re-enter power-sharing, paving way for assembly to reconvene

The move will see power sharing restored in Northern Ireland after a three-year absence.

By Press Association Friday 10 Jan 2020, 5:59 PM
1 hour ago 7,275 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4961313

Updated 33 minutes ago

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has announced that the party has agreed to back a deal to restore power sharing at Stormont.

With the DUP having already signalled its support for a draft deal proposed by the UK and Irish governments, the republican party’s endorsement means the two parties will re-enter a mandatory coalition in Belfast following a three-year absence. 

It comes after the five main parties in the North were presented with a proposal from Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith that could form the basis for reestablishing the Northern Ireland Executive. 

McDonald said: “The Sinn Fein Ard Chomhairle has met today and has taken the decision to re-enter the power sharing institutions and to nominate ministers to the power sharing executive.

“We believe that the changes which have been achieved in the negotiations over the last year build on what was agreed in February 2019.”

She said that the deal grants “official legal recognition of the Irish language for the first time” and said she wanted to commend activists who campaigned for it.

McDonald added they have reform of the petition of concern to try and “end its misuse as a veto by one political party”.

She added it was a “red letter day” for Irish identity, and that her party will continue to work for a United Ireland.

She said: “And we want to ensure that the criteria for ensuring the triggering of an Irish unity poll are set out, and that planning for Irish is stepped up, including the convening of a national forum to discuss and plan for the future.”

Flanked by party colleagues, she said: “Three years ago, Martin McGuinness set down a challenge to all of us, to get it right and to deliver for all, for every single citizen.

Speaking in Dublin this evening, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said that “history is being made today”. 

“We now have confirmation from the two largest parties that they both are committed to re-entering an executive and establishing a functioning Stormont assembly again,” he said.

“I think it is time to recognise that something substantial, significant and positive is happening on our island,” Coveney added.

It’s expected that Stormont could be back up and running by either tomorrow or Monday.

This evening, the SDLP in the North said that it is on board with the new deal. 

Related Reads

10.01.20 The Irish language and extra funding: What’s in the Stormont proposal, and what happens next?
10.01.20 Simon Coveney: Lyra McKee's death inspired Northern talks, now politicians should take charge
09.01.20 UK and Irish governments publish proposed deal to restore powersharing in North

On Twitter, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “We have taken the decision as a party to go into government, to make sure this government is one that delivers for people across the North.”

He added: “We have an opportunity now to show that we can finally make this place work. We all need to do that. It’s about time we started delivering for people.”

The wide-ranging deal, which was published by the governments on Thursday night, contains compromise solutions to the vexed disputes at the heart of the 36-month power sharing impasse, such as legislative provisions for Irish language speakers.

It also includes what the UK government has insisted will be a major Treasury-funded financial package to tackle a host of acute problems facing a public sector that has been floundering amid the governance vacuum.

That includes a high-profile industrial dispute in the health service which today saw nurses again walk out on strike.

Under the terms of the deal, the new executive will also take action to reduce spiralling hospital waiting lists; extend mitigation payments for benefit claimants hit by welfare reforms; increase the number of police officers on the beat; and resolve an industrial dispute involving teachers.

With reporting from Sean Murray, Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie