Sinn Féin support growing at the expense of government parties, poll shows

SINN FÉIN HAS once again come out on top in the polls, as government parties Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael continue to slip.

The latest Business Post/Red C Poll reveals that support for Sinn Féin has grown in the last month, rising three points to 34%.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael support drops by two points and Fianna Fáil support drops by one.

They sit at 20% and 15% respectively.

The Sinn Féin surge can also be seen across the border, where last week the party claimed 144 out of 462 council seats, making it the largest party in Northern Irish local government.

The Social Democrats scooped another point and are now on 6%.

The new poll shows that support for the Green Party (4%) and the Labour Party (4%) hasn’t changed in the last month.

Aontú is down one point and Solidarity-People Before Profit is up one, now sitting at 3%.