#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 23 April 2021
Advertisement

Sinn Féin appointed officer to manage voter database only after being contacted by DPC

The so-called “Abú system” has become the source of controversy in recent days.

By Press Association Friday 23 Apr 2021, 7:48 AM
17 minutes ago 1,508 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5417878
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has said that her party has appointed a data protection officer to manage the details of Irish voters whose information is being stored in Germany.

The information stored on the party’s so-called “Abú system” has become the source of controversy in recent days, with the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) raising a number of concerns about it.

It was initially reported by the Sunday Independent that party officials were told to use personal information posted online to establish the address of a potential voters.

McDonald has insisted the database is nothing more than information contained on the electoral register, amid claims Sinn Féin was collecting data on voters from Facebook.

But the Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has sought information about how it uses its database and the information it has collected from social media.

Commissioner Helen Dixon wrote to the party seeking confirmation about whether the Abú system is GDPR compliant.

There were also concerns that the party had not appointed a designated data protection officer to manage the personal data of voters.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time last night, McDonald said the appointment of a data protection officer and the undertaking of a data impact assessment – to gauge any risks of personal information being gathered – happened only after the DPC contacted the party.

Data protection legislation states that an organisation must appoint a data protection officer must be appointed if personal data is regular and systemically monitored on a large scale.

“It’s by way of meeting what was a gap in the compliance,” McDonald said.

But the Sinn Féin leader insisted that the database was similar to information gathered by other political parties.

“Just to say, the document in question, the information or the data that’s being cited, is the electoral register,” she said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“And it’s a tool that’s used by all political parties legitimately for the purposes of canvassing in election contests. And the law around data allows specifically for political parties to hold this special category information.”

Sinn Féin previously denied it is “microtargeting” people using data collected from Facebook and the electoral register.

Earlier this week, housing spokesperson Eoin O Broin said the party’s system of using public information about voters is “fully compliant” with the law.

He added that the party has provided full responses to all the questions posed by the Data Protection Commissioner.

- Contains reporting by Stephen McDermott.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie