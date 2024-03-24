Simon Harris to become the leader of Fine Gael this afternoon

HIGHER EDUCATION MINISTER Simon Harris is set to become the leader of Fine Gael today, paving his way to becoming Taoiseach.

Harris is the only person to put their name forward for job, which means there will be no race and he will be formally announced as leader when the nominations close today.

Harris is to give a speech this afternoon at the conclusion of the Midlands North-West European Election Selection Convention, where he is expected outline his key priorities for Fine Gael.

The Dáil is currently in a two-week Easter recess, so Harris won’t be elected as Taoiseach at least until it returns on 9 April.

Harris announced his bid to become leader earlier this week, following Leo Varadkar’s shock resignation. He quickly secured the support of the majority sitting Fine Gael TDs.

If elected Taoiseach, he will become the country’s youngest leader at the age of 37.