Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 5 June, 2019
10,000 Siptu workers to strike in hospitals for 24 hours later this month

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 5 Jun 2019, 4:19 PM
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

SIPTU HAS SERVED notice of a 24 hour strike by 10,000 healthcare workers to be held later this month.

The industrial action will involve Siptu members working in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

It will take place over 24 hours on Thursday, 20 June. 

Siptu said the strike was part of a dispute regarding “the failure to implement pay increases arising from an agreed job evaluation scheme”.

“It is time for the Minister for Health, Simon Harris and the Minister for Finance, Public Expenditure and Reform, Paschal Donohoe, to step in and resolve this dispute. Failure to do this will undoubtedly bring pressures on the delivery of health services,” Siptu deputy general secretary for the public sector John King said. 

“Our members accepted the provisions of all the public service agreements since 2010. The government must now honour its obligations contained within these agreements.

It is time to deliver for these workers.  It is unacceptable that workers should be forced to go into an official dispute in order to get what they are owed.

He said that Siptu representatives were available for talks “but such an engagement must be about the practical implementation of these outstanding awards for our members”.

Strike action will take place at 38 hospitals around the country.  

