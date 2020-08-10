This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 10 August, 2020
Siptu and Meat Industry Ireland to discuss factory outbreaks at meeting this morning

On Friday, Government on the advice of NPHET announced that regional restrictions were being introduced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

By Conor McCrave Monday 10 Aug 2020, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,508 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5170392
Stock image of meat processing plant.
Image: Shutterstock/El Nariz
Stock image of meat processing plant.
Stock image of meat processing plant.
Image: Shutterstock/El Nariz

TRADE UNION SIPTU and representatives of Meat Industry Ireland will meet in Dublin this morning where concerns over the recent outbreak of Covid-19 in meat factories, and the impact on staff, will be top of the agenda. 

The meeting was agreed several weeks ago but no date had been set until early last week, just days before the most recent clusters in meat processing factories came to light. 

The impact on staff, the closure of meat factories where large numbers were diagnosed with the virus, and how to ensure staff are protected into the future will now be a priority topic of discussion. 

“We didn’t get invited to the Oireachtas committee even though Meat Industry Ireland was, and at that Oireachtas meeting they reluctantly agreed to meet with Siptu as representatives of the meat industry,” Siptu’s Greg Ennis told TheJournal.ie.

“It has become even more important now with the latest revelations on Covid in meat and food processing factories over the last few days. 

We predicted [this outbreak] would happen on 23 June and we were right because the meat industry is the perfect vector for the spread of Covid.

“So we’ll bring Meat Industry Ireland up to date with what we believe are the vectors, the causes of this, and what we need to do to make sure [transmission] stops before anyone else gets infected.”

Some of the other issues up for debate will be working conditions and sick pay.  

On Friday, Government – on the advice of NPHET – announced that regional restrictions were being introduced in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

Those restrictions are to last for two weeks and residents are advised not to leave their county in order contain the current outbreak and reduce risk of further transmission. 

O’Brien’s Fine Foods in Timahoe, Co Kildare had earlier suspended its processing operation after more than 80 people tested positive for the virus. 

TheJournal.ie contacted Meat Industry Ireland for comment ahead of the meeting but did not receive a response at time of publication. 

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

