ALMOST THREE QUARTERS of public transport workers say they have seen drug use on board, while 20% reported it to be a daily issue.

That’s according to a new survey of more than 650 SIPTU members who work across bus, rail and LUAS networks.

They also said that racism is part of the “epidemic of abuse and anti-social behaviour” staff face. More than three-quarters of ethnic minority staff reported incidents of racist harassment and abuse while at work.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, just under 80% of respondents said the issue of drug use by passengers on public transport had got worse in the last 12 months.

Some 73% of respondents said they had felt threatened and unsafe due to the use of drugs by passengers.

Most incidents reported were of cannabis use but significant numbers, between a quarter and a third of respondents, said they witnessed the use of cocaine, heroin and crack cocaine.

The issue will be discussed at the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications today, following a protest by the Respect Transport Workers campaign group outside.