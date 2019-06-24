This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 24 June, 2019
Wednesday's planned strike by 10,000 healthcare workers to go ahead after talks fail

Siptu has accused the government of abusing the conciliation process.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Jun 2019, 4:48 PM
27 minutes ago 9,057 Views 10 Comments
SIPTU HAS SAID that around 10,000 healthcare support workers are set to go on strike this Wednesday, after talks to try to avert the industrial action at the Workplace Relations Commission failed.

The first planned strike last week had been postponed pending these talks.

The trade union’s health divisional organiser Paul Bell said: ““Siptu would prefer a negotiated settlement that does not impact on patient services. Unfortunately, we have run out of time and too many issues remain unresolved.

Siptu members have acted in good faith at all times during this dispute including by deferring two days of strike action. We believe that the government has abused the conciliation process and never meaningfully engaged with Siptu representatives.

Bell added: “A 24 hour strike, involving up to 10,000 support staff, will go ahead from 8.00 a.m on Wednesday (26 June) as our members continue to pursue their legitimate claim for recognition, respect and pay justice.”

The issue centres around a dispute between workers and the HSE over what Siptu says is its failure to implement increases in pay for Siptu members arising from a job evaluation scheme. 

The workers affected include those in portering, household and catering services as well as employed as health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs and surgical instrument technicians.

Ahead of the planned strike last week, the HSE said that disruption would be caused in some areas with a “significant impact on services”.

“While every effort will be made to minimise impact on patients, industrial action involving these essential staff will have a significant impact on services,” it said. 

More as we get it…

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (10)

