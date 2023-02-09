Two 24-hour work stoppages by Go Ahead employees to take place in March

TRADE UNION SIPTU has announced two 24-hour work stoppages by Go Ahead Ireland employees in a dispute over pay.

The work stoppages, which at least 270 Siptu members are expected to take part in, will to take place on 1 and 8 March.

During the planned stoppages, Siptu members will place pickets at the Go Ahead Ireland depots in Ballymount, Dublin 12 and Naas, Co Kildare.

Siptu representatives carried out a ballot for industrial action of its members employed by Go Ahead Ireland on 20 December.

“In the ballot, an overwhelming majority voted for industrial action if management continued to refuse to engage on the issue of pay,” Siptu sector organiser John Murphy said.

He said that following the vote, Go Ahead Ireland management agreed to attend talks at the Work Place Relations Commission but would not engage on the issue of pay.

Siptu then referred the dispute to the Labour Court which it claims Go Ahead Ireland is refusing to attend.

“The current collective agreement takes no account of the significant additional cost of living increases our members and their families are facing,” Murphy said.

“Siptu representatives remain available to engage in constructive negotiations with management at all times. However, due to its appoach on this issue we fear industrial action is inevitable,” he said.

Go Ahead Ireland operates a number of routes previously serviced by Dublin Bus and Bus Éireann.

Go Ahead Ireland has been contacted for comment.