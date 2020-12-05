UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer self-isolating for second time after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

UK LABOUR LEADER Sir Keir Starmer is self-isolating after a member of his private office staff tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for Starmer said that he had not shown any symptoms of the disease but would be working from home in line with UK government regulations.

“This afternoon, Keir Starmer was advised to self-isolate after a member of his private office staff tested positive for the coronavirus,” the spokesman said.

“Keir is well and not showing any symptoms. He will now be working from home.”

It is understood Starmer will stay at home until 16 December – exactly two weeks after he last came into contact with the staff member concerned last Tuesday.

This is the second time that he has been required to self-isolate.

In September, he went into quarantine when one of his children developed possible symptoms of the disease only for a test to come back negative two days later.