Wednesday 25 September, 2019
Three sites beside Liffey Valley Shopping Centre on the market for €8.4m

It’s expected that the sites will be used for office space, retail or a hotel.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 8:07 AM
The lots that are for sale.
Image: Savills
Image: Savills

THREE SITES ADJACENT to Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin have been put on the market.

The sites cover 7.44 acres and have a combined value of €8.4 million.

The three lots can be purchased separately or all together:

  • Lot 1 (4.24 acres): €4.7 million
  • Lot 2 (1.78 acres): €1.95 million
  • Lot 3 (1.42 acres): €1.75 million

The lots are zoned under ‘major retail centre’, with a range of possible uses including office space, retail warehousing and a hotel.

Savills, which is handling the sale, said two of the lots have “significant frontage to both the N4 and the internal Liffey Valley thoroughfare” and one is right beside the roundabout at the entrance to the shopping centre’s car parks.

Liffey Valley, and the sites, are located just off the junction of the M50 and N4, approximately 12km west of Dublin city centre between the suburbs of Lucan and Palmerstown, and close to Castleknock, Clondalkin and Leixlip.

‘Significant expansion’ 

A statement from Savills noted the area “has become a significant retail destination in Dublin” and that the shopping centre “has recently undergone a significant expansion”.

“The surrounding suburbs are ever expanding, with the recent development of Adamstown in Lucan and the announcement of the Balgaddy-Clonburris Strategic Development Zone,” it added.

In May, An Bord Pleanála approved plans for a new town submitted by South Dublin County Council that could home over 21,000 people.

The Cloburris development will be built over a 280-hectare site in an area between Lucan, Clondalkin and Liffey Valley. It will play a “central role” in addressing the demand for housing in Dublin, the council has said.

Savills added that the area where the three sites are located is also home to several established business parks, “which are home to some significant employers” including Pfizer and Cuisine de France.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

