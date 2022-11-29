Siún Ní Raghallaigh has been confirmed as the new chairperson of RTÉ

THE GOVERNMENT HAS approved the appointment of a new chairperson of RTÉ.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, former chairperson of TG4, has been appointed to the role for a five-year term, replacing Moya Doherty in the role.

Aideen Howard, director of the Ark Children’s Cultural Centre in Dublin has also been appointed as a member of the RTÉ board.

“RTÉ is at the centre of Irish life – informing, educating and entertaining the public – and these appointments come at a time of opportunity and change in the Irish media and broadcasting landscape,” Minister for Media Catherine Martin said.

“Siún Ní Raghallaigh and Aideen Howard bring wide-ranging knowledge and experience which will be central to the evolving strategic direction of RTÉ. I wish both well during their terms and thank them for taking on these importasnt roles,” Martin said.

The appointments follow a public call for applications and an assessment process managed by the Public Appointments Service.

The Government has also appointed a new chairperson and three new members of the Board of TG4, as well as reappointing three existing Board members for second terms.

Anna Ní Ghallachair has been appointed as chairperson of TG4 for a four-year term.

Róisín Ní Ráighne, Aedín O’Leary, and Seán Ó Cuirreáin have been appointed as members of the Board.

Siobhán Ní Ghadhra, Mairéad Ní Nuadháinand Darach Ó Tuairisg have been reappointed for a three-year terms of office.

Anna Ní Ghallachair, Róisín Ní Ráighne, and Aedín O’Leary were selected following a competitive selection process run by the Public Appointments Service.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, Gaeltacht and Irish-speaking Community recommended that Martin nominate Seán Ó Cuirreáin for appointment by Government to the Board of TG4.