Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 15 September 2022
Advertisement

Police arrest six men accused of gang-raping and murdering two teen sisters in India

An autopsy report confirmed sexual assault and asphyxiation as the cause of death.

By AFP Thursday 15 Sep 2022, 3:06 PM
47 minutes ago 3,393 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5867370
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Ouellet
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Christian Ouellet

INDIAN POLICE HAVE arrested six men accused of gang-raping and murdering two teenage sisters whose bodies were found hanging from a tree outside their village, prompting protests.

The sisters aged 15 and 17 were from the Dalit community, the lowest rung in the Hindu caste system, who suffer disproportionately high levels of sexual violence in a country with high rates of crime against women.

Local police chief Sanjiv Suman told AFP that the men had yesterday lured the girls to a field where they sexually assaulted them and then “killed them by strangling them with their scarves”.

Scores of locals including the family of the teenagers held street protests near their village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, demanding swift punishment for the accused.

One of the main suspects, who was a neighbour of the girls, was arrested following a firefight with police when he was shot in the leg. The accused belonged to both the Hindu and Muslim communities.

An autopsy report confirmed sexual assault and asphyxiation as the cause of death, Suman said.

Nearly 32,000 cases of rape were reported in India in 2021, according to government figures, but many more are thought to go unreported.

Last year the Uttar Pradesh authorities’ swift cremation before an autopsy of a Dalit rape victim murdered by an upper-caste Hindu man triggered widespread outrage.

The latest incident is reminiscent of the rape and murder of two cousins aged 14 and 15 from the Dalit community in 2014 in the same state, which prompted an uproar.

The girls were found hanging from a mango tree and police initially accused local upper-caste men of sexually assaulting and killing them but the police investigation was bungled and no one has been convicted.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie