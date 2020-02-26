This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The IRFU has postponed next month's Ireland v Italy Six Nations match

It had been due to take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, 7 March.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 26 Feb 2020, 2:30 PM
22 minutes ago 21,160 Views 54 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5022718
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE IRFU HAS agreed to postpone next month’s scheduled Six Nations rugby match between Ireland and Italy.  

It had been due to take place at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, 7 March. 

Two other games, under 20s Ireland vs Italy game scheduled for 6 March and the women’s Ireland vs Italy game scheduled for 8 March, have also been postponed. 

It follows an announcement from Health Minister Simon Harris last night that the government would recommend postponing the match due to the spread of the coronavirus. 

The news comes as Italy confirms its 12th death from outbreak today. Italy has recorded 374 cases so far, the most of anywhere outside of China. 

Harris said earlier today that the ultimate decision on whether to proceed with the match rested with the IRFU.

He held a meeting with Philip Browne, the IRFU chief executive, this afternoon. 

The IRFU has issued a statement following the meeting. 

“The IRFU had a positive meeting with Minister Harris and his advisors today, where we requested a formal instruction as to the staging of Ireland v Italy international matches over the weekend of 6/8 March,” the IRFU said. 

“At the outset we made it clear that the IRFU was supportive of the government’s need to protect public health in relation to the coronavirus,” it said. 

We were then advised, formally, that the National Public Health Emergency Team has determined that the series of matches should not proceed in the interests of public health. The IRFU is happy to comply with this instruction. 

“We will immediately begin to work with our Six Nations partners to look at the possibility of rescheduling the matches and would hope to have an update on this in the coming days.” 

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Daragh Brophy
@DaraghBroph
daragh@thejournal.ie

