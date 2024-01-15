Advertisement
Action from last year's Ireland-France game. Billy Stickland/INPHO
Virgin Media and RTÉ announce live TV schedule for Six Nations

The coverage begins on Virgin Media TV with Ireland against France on 2 February.
IRELAND’S OPENING SIX Nations tie against France will be broadcast live on Virgin Media TV.

The announcement was made today as the TV schedule for the 2024 tournament was revealed. All 15 games in the men’s tournament will live and free-to-air across Virgin Media TV and RTÉ.

Ireland begin the tournament with an away trip to France on Friday 2 February, with Virgin Media also covering Ireland’s games against Italy on Sunday 11 February and Scotland on Saturday 16 March.

The two RTÉ live games involving Ireland will be against Wales on Saturday 24 February and England on Saturday 9 March.

Joe Molloy will front the Virgin Media TV coverage, with Rob Kearney, Matt Williams, Shane Horgan, Andrew Trimble, Ian Madigan, Fiona Hayes and Grace Davitt among the panellists. Dave McIntyre and Alan Quinlan will be on commentary, with Tommy Martin reporting from Ireland matches.

RTÉ’s televised live games will see presenter Jacqui Hurley joined by an array of panellists and analysts including Jamie Heaslip, Bernard Jackman, Stephen Ferris, Fiona Coghlan, Donal Lenihan, Hannah Tyrrell and Jerry Flannery.

2024 Men’s Six Nations Rugby

2 February

  • 8pm: France v Ireland – Virgin Media TV.

3 February

  • 2.15pm: Italy v England – Virgin Media TV.
  • 4.45pm: Wales v Scotland – RTÉ.

10 February

  • 2.15pm: Scotland v France – Virgin Media TV.
  • 4.45pm: England v Wales – RTÉ.

11 February

  • 3pm: Ireland v Italy – Virgin Media TV

 24 February

  • 2.15pm: Ireland v Wales – RTÉ. 
  • 4.45pm: Scotland v England – Virgin Media TV.

25 February

  • 3pm: France v Italy – RTÉ.

9 March

  • 2.15pm: Italy v Scotland – Virgin Media TV.
  • 4.45pm: England v Ireland – RTÉ.

10 March

  • 3pm: Wales v France – RTÉ.

16 March

  • 2.15pm: Wales v Italy – RTÉ. 
  • 4.45pm: Ireland v Scotland – Virgin Media TV.
  • 8pm: France v England – RTÉ.

