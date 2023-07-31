HSE to be split into six new health regions next year as part of long-awaited reforms

THE HSE IS to be split into six new health regions in February 2024 after health minister Stephen Donnelly received cabinet approval for the plan, as one of the promised reforms set to be brought on with Sláintecare.

According to the HSE Health Regions Implementation Plan, all geographical appointments of regions and the appointments new roles, such as Regional Executive Officers (REO), will be complete by October of this year.

The Department of Health say each REO will be accountable for one of the new six health regions and for “the delivery of high-quality, safe, and accessible services” for the regional population.

A statement from the department said: “The posts are to be advertised within weeks, with salaries linked to the pay under the new public only hospital consultant contract – up to €257,000.”

Donnelly said: “While the transition to Health Regions represents a considerable change to organisational structures, it is important to note that structural change is not the primary objective of this reform.

“These new arrangements aim to improve the health service’s ability to deliver timely, integrated care to patients and service users, planned and funded in line with their needs,” he added.

The Department of Health said that a number of further reforms will take place “on a phased basis” during 2024 and 2025.

CEO of the HSE Bernard Gloster said: “These changes aim to ensure that when we give health services to our citizens that we do it in a joined-up way via GPs, community services, nursing support, social care services and acute hospitals as needed.”

The implentation plan says the HSE will also finalise the model and structure of the health and social care that will be adopted within each of the six regions for the remainder of the year.

Gloster, who is also Co-Chair of the Sláintecare Programme Board, added the purpose of the reorganising is to “ensure that people experience just one health service, providing whatever care they need at the right time and in the right place”.