New presenters announced for RTÉ's Six One News and Nine O'Clock News

JOURNALIST SHARON TOBIN and broadcaster Ray Kennedy have been announced as permanent presenters of the RTÉ Six One News and Nine O’Clock News respectively.

Tobin will join David McCullagh as the new presenting team for the Six One News from today.

Kennedy will present the Nine O’Clock News on rotation with Sharon Ní Bheolain.

The Six One News’ previous co-presenter Caitriona Perry moved to a new role in the US earlier this summer. The Nine O’Clock News was previously presented by Eileen Dunne who has retired.

Tobin joined RTÉ News in 2008 as a journalist and TV reporter. She has been a regular news presenter in studio and for outside broadcasts in Ireland and abroad, such as the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

She has co-presented RTÉ television’s annual Budget coverage, hosted the current affairs programme Monday Night Live, and presented RTÉ News specials, including US President Joe Biden’s visit to Ireland in 2023. She has also presented RTÉ Radio 1’s This Week programme.

“I’m thrilled to be joining David and the team as the permanent presenter on Six One News,” Tobin said.

“We’re facing huge issues in this country, people struggling with the cost of living and the most basic of needs, finding affordable housing. All this ahead of a much-anticipated general election campaign.,” she said.

“I’m excited to be part of the team that will continue to bring accurate, trustworthy news to our audience, and ask the questions that people want answers to.”

Steve Langan / RTÉ Ray Kennedy Steve Langan / RTÉ / RTÉ

Kennedy has most recently worked with RTÉ since 2008 as a journalist and newscaster.

He has reported extensively from Africa on the humanitarian crisis throughout 2012 and 2013.

He worked on RTÉ’s coverage of the visits by Queen Elizabeth II and President Barack Obama to Ireland. During this time, he also reported from the UK and Europe on the terrorist attacks that took place in Manchester, London and Paris.

More recently he was part of the presenting team for RTÉ’s coverage of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation of King Charles III and the recent visit to Ireland by Biden.

“I am honoured to be taking up the role of presenter on the RTÉ Nine O’Clock News, a bulletin I grew up watching and always hoped one day to anchor,” Kennedy said.

“I will bring my 30 plus years in journalism with me to the coveted seat and do my level best to bring the news from Ireland and around the globe into people’s living’s room around the country and beyond if they are happy to invite me in.”

“I am filling massive shoes in taking up a role vacated by the wonderful Eileen Dunne and hope I can be equal to the task.”