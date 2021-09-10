At least six people wounded in shooting in US state of Illinois

Illinois State Police in armoured trucks shine a spotlight on a building during a manhunt after a shooting in southern Illinois

A SHOOTING IN southern Illinois in the US has left at least six people wounded, according to authorities.

The suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

The wounded were taken to local hospitals following the shooting in East St Louis, according to Illinois State Police.

Details on their conditions have not been released.

Three suspects were taken into custody, KMOV-TV and KSDK-TV reported.

They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

Authorities didn’t indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

East St Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry earlier had said that “multiple people” were shot outside the East Side Meat Market.

Police in East St Louis, which is located just across the Mississippi River from St Louis, Missouri, were investigating along with Illinois State Police.