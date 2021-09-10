#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Friday 10 September 2021
Advertisement

At least six people wounded in shooting in US state of Illinois

The suspects reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a crossing and their vehicle was struck.

By Press Association Friday 10 Sep 2021, 1:48 PM
20 minutes ago 1,728 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5545821
Illinois State Police in armoured trucks shine a spotlight on a building during a manhunt after a shooting in southern Illinois
Image: Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via PA Images
Illinois State Police in armoured trucks shine a spotlight on a building during a manhunt after a shooting in southern Illinois
Illinois State Police in armoured trucks shine a spotlight on a building during a manhunt after a shooting in southern Illinois
Image: Daniel Shular/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via PA Images

A SHOOTING IN southern Illinois in the US has left at least six people wounded, according to authorities.

The suspects reportedly crashed their getaway vehicle into a passenger train before being captured hours later.

The wounded were taken to local hospitals following the shooting in East St Louis, according to Illinois State Police.

Details on their conditions have not been released.

Three suspects were taken into custody, KMOV-TV and KSDK-TV reported.

They had reportedly tried to out-run a MetroLink train at a crossing and their vehicle was struck, and then they continued to flee.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Authorities didn’t indicate whether a motive for the shooting was known.

East St Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry earlier had said that “multiple people” were shot outside the East Side Meat Market.

Police in East St Louis, which is located just across the Mississippi River from St Louis, Missouri, were investigating along with Illinois State Police.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie