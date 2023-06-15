Six prisoners charged with range of offences, including assault and possession of weapons

SIX PRISONERS HAVE been charged in the west of the country for offences including serious assault, criminal damage, and drug offences.

Gardaí from the Mayo/Roscommon/Longford Division and Galway Division carried out a joint operation earlier yesterday morning.

Five men, aged between late teens and mid 40s, were charged in relation to a number of separate offences that include serious assault, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapons and public order offences.

They are due to appear before Castlebar District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Another man, aged 26, appeared before Belmullet Distrist Court yesterday afternoon charged with a number of drug offences.

Investigations are ongoing.