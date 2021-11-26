Six sent for trial over Ashton Dog Pound investigation

SIX PEOPLE, INCLUDING a vet and the owner of Ashton pound in Dublin, have been sent forward for trial accused of animal cruelty offences.

The shelter at River Road, Castleknock, had operated a dog warden service for the greater Dublin area. However, an animal welfare investigation commenced into the treatment and deaths of dogs last year.

A vet, the pound owner, manager, and three other staff members were charged earlier and appeared at Dublin District Court today.

Garda Sergeant Paul Keane served books of evidence on them.

State solicitor Anna Bridgeman told the court the Director of Public Prosecutions consented to trial on indictment.

Judge John Lindsay agreed to grant the order sending them forward to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on January 28 next. Copies of Garda interview videos are to be furnished to the defence

Judge Lindsay warned they had 14 days to notify the prosecution if they had alibis.

Manager Donal Moroney, 67, from Ayrfield Drive, Coolock, Dublin, is accused of permitting another “layperson” to kill and cause unnecessary suffering to a male white Bichon Frise.

A controlled drug called Release, which has to be administered intravenously, was allegedly given to the animal orally at the pound on July 24 last year.

The drug was also administered orally to a male fawn coloured Akita causing unnecessary suffering on the same date.

On July 28, Mr Moroney allegedly obstructed the investigating officer, Garda Aine McQuillan, by failing to comply with a requirement given the day before not to move the Akita from its kennel.

He is accused of failing to get a vet’s attention immediately for that dog after the investigating garda made it a requirement.

His remaining charges are for breaches of animal remedies regulations.

Veterinarian Sydney Nagle, 62, with an address at the Oaks, Hollystown, Dublin 15, was charged with possessing the controlled drug Release at the dog pound on July 14, 2020, in contravention of drugs regulations and laws.

Mr Nagle, of the Cara Veterinary Hospital, in Ballycoolin, D.15 is also accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a male, fawn Akita and a white male Bichon Frise, at the pound, on July 24 last year, contrary to section 12(1) of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

He has a charge for causing and permitting another person to kill a protected animal there on the same date.

The vet is also accused of failing to keep records of purchases and sales, quantities administered, batch numbers and serial numbers of prescriptions on July 29, 2020.

He also has a charge for permitting a person to have an animal remedy designated for use by a veterinary practitioner only.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

David Stone, 63, the pound owner, with an address at Hazelbrook, Loughlinstown, Ratoath, Co. Meath, faces three charges under the Animal Health and Welfare Act. He is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to the male, fawn-coloured Akita and the white male Bichon Frise, at the pound, on July 24 last year.

Mr Stone is also charged that he killed, caused or permitted another person to kill a protected animal there on the same date.

Gordon Markey Quinn, 22, from Nangle Court, Windtown, Navan, Co. Meath, and Tamara Philips, 24, of Westway Rise, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 and Raymond Connolly, 53, of Claddagh Green, Ballyfermot, Dublin, faces the same charges about the Akita and the Bichon Frise, as well as causing or permitting the killing of a protected animal on July 24, 2020.

Mr Connolly faces an additional charge for obstructing the investigating garda at the pound four days later.

They have not indicated how they will plead.

Mr Nagle and Stone did not apply for legal aid, but it was granted to the other co-defendants following applications by their solicitors. The pound’s manager Mr Moroney will have representation of senior counsel on legal aid.

His solicitor Danica Kinane told the court that Mr Moroney would “fully contest” the charges.