Six-year-old girl in hospital after serious road traffic collision on M6

A SIX-YEAR-old girl has been taken to hospital after a serious collision in Co Westmeath.

This morning, gardaí are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at aroundy 4 pm on Thursday, 8 February, on the M6 Eastbound between Junction 4 (Tyrellspass) and Junction 3 (Rochfortbridge).

A girl aged 6 years who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street with serious injuries.

No other serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The M6 eastbound between Rochfortbridge and Tyrellspass is currently closed and is expected to remain closed this morning as a technical examination of the scene is being conducted. Local diversions are in place.

Traffic updates will be provided on @gardatraffic on X.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 between Junction 3 and Junction 4 between 3:45 pm and 4 pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.