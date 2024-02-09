Advertisement
File photo Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Crash

Six-year-old girl in hospital after serious road traffic collision on M6

No other serious injuries have been reported at this time.
0
5.9k
52 minutes ago

A SIX-YEAR-old girl has been taken to hospital after a serious collision in Co Westmeath.

This morning, gardaí are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash that occurred at aroundy 4 pm on Thursday, 8 February, on the M6 Eastbound between Junction 4 (Tyrellspass) and Junction 3 (Rochfortbridge).

A girl aged 6 years who was a passenger in the vehicle was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Temple Street with serious injuries.

No other serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The M6 eastbound between Rochfortbridge and Tyrellspass is currently closed and is expected to remain closed this morning as a technical examination of the scene is being conducted. Local diversions are in place.

Traffic updates will be provided on @gardatraffic on X.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M6 between Junction 3 and Junction 4 between 3:45 pm and 4 pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags