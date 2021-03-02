#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 2 March 2021
Gardaí arrest man over theft of €1.1 million from Dublin company

A lot of the money has been recovered.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 2 Mar 2021, 3:38 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to the theft of €1.1 million from a Dublin-based company.

The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by members attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau. 

The arrest is part of an investigation into Invoice Redirection Fraud which resulted in the theft of €1.1 million from a Dublin based company in November 2019.

The man is currently being detained for questioning at Naas Garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. He can be held for up to 7 days.

Gardaí said this is the second arrest in relation to the investigation, codenamed Operation Parade. On that occasion, a man in his 20s was arrested on the 10 February in Lucan. He was released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.

Operation Parade is an investigation being conducted by GNECB into the theft of around €1.1m from a Dublin based company in November 2019 in an invoice redirect fraud.
The company received an email which they believed to be from a trading company telling them that their bank account was changed and to send the money to a new bank account.
In this instance, with the co-operation of various banks approx €1 million of this stolen money was recovered in various other bank accounts. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

