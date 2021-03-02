Gardaí arrest man over theft of €1.1 million from Dublin company

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in relation to the theft of €1.1 million from a Dublin-based company.
The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested by members attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau.
The arrest is part of an investigation into Invoice Redirection Fraud which resulted in the theft of €1.1 million from a Dublin based company in November 2019.
The man is currently being detained for questioning at Naas Garda station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. He can be held for up to 7 days.
Gardaí said this is the second arrest in relation to the investigation, codenamed Operation Parade. On that occasion, a man in his 20s was arrested on the 10 February in Lucan. He was released without charge with a file being prepared for the DPP.
COMMENTS (4)