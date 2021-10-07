#Open journalism No news is bad news

Site of former Cork pub sealed off after skeletal remains discovered

The bones have been deemed to be in excess of 70 years old.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 7 Oct 2021, 3:53 PM
The site on Barrack Street, Cork
A BUILDING SITE in Cork has been sealed off by gardaí following the discovery of skeletal remains. 

Gardaí were alerted at around 11.15am that skeletal remains were found on the site of the former Nancy Spain’s pub on Barrack Street and attended the scene.

Work at the site was stopped and the scene was preserved. 

Cork City Coroner was assisted by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster and all parties are satisfied that the bones are in excess of 70 years old. 

The remains will be dealt with as an archaeological find. 

“This is no longer a matter for An Garda Síochána,” gardaí said in a statement. 

