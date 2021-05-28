Skeletal remains found in submerged car off Cork pier

SKELETAL REMAINS HAVE been found in a car taken out of the water at a pier in Co Cork.

Gardaí discovered the remains during a technical examination of the car, which was found off Hugh Coveney Pier in Crosshaven by divers on Wednesday.

The Garda Water Unit searched the area and extracted the car from the water yesterday.

Local gardaí believe the car and remains to be those of Barry Coughlin, a man who has been missing from Cork since 2004.

The car that was taken from the water was a red Toyota with the registration 98-C-18625.

The remains are being transferred to Cork City Morgue, where they will be examined. The local Coroner has been notified.

“The results of the examination, and DNA analysis by Forensic Science Ireland, will hopefully assist in confirming the identity of the remains,” a Garda statement said.