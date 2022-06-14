Skellig Michael is closed until further notice due to rockfall

SKELLIG MICHAEL IS closed to visitors until further notice due to a rockfall event on the Co Kerry island.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident, which took place yesterday afternoon.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) announced that the island has been closed to allow for a full examination of the site and to clear debris.

It added that the UNESCO World Heritage site will reopen to visitors once it has been deemed safe to do so.

The ancient monastic site was opened to visitors this year on 15 May. The Great Skellig has become a major tourist attraction in recent years after featuring in the Star Wars film franchise.

Last December the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage announced a 10-year management plan to protect and conserve the crag.