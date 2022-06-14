#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 14 June 2022
Advertisement

Skellig Michael is closed until further notice due to rockfall

A full examination of the UNESCO World Heritage site will take place and debris will be cleared.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 14 Jun 2022, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 5,935 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5790102
The rockfall incident took place yesterday afternoon.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
The rockfall incident took place yesterday afternoon.
The rockfall incident took place yesterday afternoon.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SKELLIG MICHAEL IS closed to visitors until further notice due to a rockfall event on the Co Kerry island.

There were no casualties as a result of the incident, which took place yesterday afternoon.

The Office of Public Works (OPW) announced that the island has been closed to allow for a full examination of the site and to clear debris.

It added that the UNESCO World Heritage site will reopen to visitors once it has been deemed safe to do so.

The ancient monastic site was opened to visitors this year on 15 May. The Great Skellig has become a major tourist attraction in recent years after featuring in the Star Wars film franchise.

Last December the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage announced a 10-year management plan to protect and conserve the crag.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie