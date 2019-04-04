This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Skerries residents appeal decision to allow fast food restaurant to be built 300m from school

Planning permission for the restaurant was granted last month.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 6:00 AM
27 minutes ago 572 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4574351
The area of the proposed development next to the Montessori.
Image: Fintan Clarke
The area of the proposed development next to the Montessori.
The area of the proposed development next to the Montessori.
Image: Fintan Clarke

CONCERNED RESIDENTS IN Skerries have lodged an appeal against a decision to allow a fast food restaurant to be built 300m from a primary school. 

Fingal County Council last month granted permission to an application to construct a two-storey restaurant with a drive through at Skerries Point shopping centre on Barnageeragh Road. 

The application was submitted last summer by the company Marbleside Ltd, and was met with fierce local opposition. 

Concerned Skerries residents banded together to form the “Drive Thru Committee” in June of last year to object against the proposed development. 

Locals expressed concerns about the proximity of the planned restaurant to the local Educate Together National School, as well as the fact that it is adjacent to the Kelly’s Bay Montessori School, and the impact that this could have on children’s health.

Fundraisers were held in order to raise money to hire a professional engineer and planner to help people lodge evidence-based objections to the application. 

In total, local residents lodged 156 objections to the planning application at a cost of €20 per submission. The campaign had wide support from local TDs, senators and councillors.

Fingal came back to Marbleside requesting further information, and ultimately granted permission for the development earlier this month.

Appeal

Residents objected strongly to the decision by Fingal County Council to grant permission for the restaurant and immediately went about preparing and appeal. 

A standard third-party appeal was lodged with ABP last Friday. Locals have also requested an Oral Hearing over the decision. 

A GoFundMe page to finance the Oral Hearing was set up on 13 March and managed to raise €5,810 in 10 days. 

The money raised is being used to hire a planner and engineer to lodge a professional application and to have them prepare for a full Oral Hearing on the council’s decision. 

A recent recommendation laid out in a recent Oireachtas Children’s Committee report states that government should enhance planning powers to stop the opening of new fast food outlets “within a defined vicinity of schools”.

An expected decision date on the appeal will be provided by ABP in the coming days.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie