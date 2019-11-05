Man (30s) arrested by gardaí investigating murder of man in Skibbereen in 2017

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to the murder of John Ustic in Cork in 2017.

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in his 30s in relation to the death. The English national’s body was discovered at a house at High Street in Skibbereen at about 9am on 26 September.

It’s believed that Ustic, who was 51-years-old, was involved in an altercation at a nearby car park in the hours before his death.

The post-mortem examination revealed that he died of his injuries that resulted from an assault.

The man was arrested this morning and will appear before Clonakilty District Court at 10.30am.

In November 2017, a man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the murder.