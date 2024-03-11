Advertisement
Switzerland, Valais, Haute Route Chamonix Zermatt, view from the summit of Tete Blanche to Obergabelhorn Alamy Stock Photo
Valais

Five of six missing skiers found dead in Swiss Alps after storm delayed search party

Five of the six skiers are members of the same family, but police have not yet revealed the identities of the bodies found.
1 hour ago

FIVE OF SIX cross-country skiers who went missing in the Swiss Alps over the weekend have been found dead, police in the canton of Valais said this morning, with the search still on for the last person.

The group of skiers, who ranged in age from 21 to 58, had left Zermatt on Saturday morning with the goal of reaching the town of Arolla later that day.

They went missing, however, in the vicinity of the Tete Blanche mountain.

A storm over the weekend prevented helicopters and rescuers from reaching the area, but yesterday evening, a team was finally able to be dropped off by helicopter nearby, police said in a statement.

“At around 9:20 pm it reached the Tete Blanche sector, where it discovered the bodies of five of the six people who were missing,” it added.

Five of the six skiers are members of the same family, but police have not yet revealed the identities of the bodies found.

A press conference is expected later in the day in the canton capital Sion.

The group was reported missing by a family member who had been due to pick them up in Arolla on Saturday.

- © AFP 2024

