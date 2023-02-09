Sky Ireland to raise prices for TV and broadband customers due to 'significant' costs increase

SKY IRELAND IS increasing its prices for TV and broadband customers by 5.1% or €4.51 on average per month, claiming it has seen a “significant increase” in its operational costs.

The price increase will depend on the package that customers have with Sky, but it will be capped at either €7 or 7% per month, whichever is the smaller amount.

The changes to people’s bills will come into effect from April. Notifications are being sent out to customers from today.

The company said that they have delayed raising TV bills since 2021, and haven’t raised broadband prices since 2018 as they have strived to keep costs “as low as possible”.

A spokesperson further stated that the company has attempted to “absorb” operational cost increases in order to “limit the impact” to customers.

“That is why we didn’t increase our prices last year,” they said.

“We know price increases are never welcome, particularly in the current economic landscape, but hope our customers can see that we continue to deliver the most innovative products and best entertainment experience,” the spokesperson added.

This news comes as Irish consumer have faced price hikes across multiple industries, including from other broadband and TV providers.

Vodafone increased prices across a range of broadband, TV and home phone plans back in November of last year, and Eir announced a price hike for mobile, TV and broadband customers that came into effect in August.

In the UK consumers are facing mid-contract price increases from broadband providers, all set to come into effect in April.