#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Friday 10 September 2021
Advertisement

Sláintecare council members express ‘shock, regret and concern’ over resignations

The council members said they were seeking answers from the Minister for Health.

By Céimin Burke Friday 10 Sep 2021, 3:02 PM
38 minutes ago 1,641 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5545863
Two of Sláintecare's top officials resigned this week.
Image: Shutterstock
Two of Sláintecare's top officials resigned this week.
Two of Sláintecare's top officials resigned this week.
Image: Shutterstock

ELEVEN MEMBERS OF the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council (SIAC) have released a statement expressing “shock, regret and concern” at the resignations of two senior members of the reform programme.

The council members today paid sincere thanks to Laura Magahy and Professor Tom Keane for their “leadership, professionalism and tireless work” after both stood down from the project on Wednesday.

“News of their resignations is a cause of shock, regret and concern to us and and we are actively seeking answers from the Department and the Minister regarding the events that led up to and resulted in their resignation,” the members said.

In the light of these developments, as members of SIAC, we urge the government to ensure the Sláintecare programme of reforms is implemented in word, deed and spirit. 

The statement was signed by approximately half of the SIAC members.

Dr Eddie Molloy, one of the members who endorsed the statement, said it’s “very likely” that the number of members who support the message is higher than 11 because the statement was only assembled in recent hours.

He added that his own name was not on the statement when it was initially released.

Dr Molloy told RTÉ’s News at One programme that he was not aware of the encounters that Professor Tom Keane and Laura Magahy had which provoked their resignations, but for people of their stature to take this decision was very serious, he said.

Dr Molloy said he believes that a central issue was the “resistance and the delay” by the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly in supporting moving forward with regional structures for the health service.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The regional structures involved the breakdown of the HSE, the monolithic HSE, into six regional, more or less self-contained, health systems,” he said.

Dr Molloy added that these regional structures would have provided a full health service, other than specialist areas like brain surgery and the National Children’s Hospital.

“The needs of Kerry are very different than Dublin say. So, that kind of devolution of responsibility and budgets, is the way to go. It’s happening in regards to An Garda Síochána in the same way. When you have a very large national institution, that is the way to design it,” Dr Molloy added.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie