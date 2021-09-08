One of the top officials leading Sláintecare has quit

ONE OF THE top officials leading the government’s Sláintecare Reform Programme has resigned.

Laura Magahy was appointed as executive director of the programme by government in July 2018.

She had previously headed up significant projects such as the €1 billion urban renewal of Temple Bar in the 1990s, and the €284 million development of the Mater in the early 2000s.

She has now stepped down from her role.

Dr Tom Keane, who was appointed chairperson of the Sláintecare Advisory Council in 2018, is also leaving the programme as his term as chair is ending.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Department of Health said the government thanked the pair for their work.

“The government thanks Ms Laura Magahy for her commitment and dedication to implementing the Sláintecare programme of reform since her appointment in 2018,” the spokesperson said.

“The government would like to also thank Dr Tom Keane, the outgoing chair of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council for his significant contribution to the Sláintecare Reform programme since his appointment to a three-year term as chairperson in 2018,” they said.

The Sláintecare report was published by the Oireachtas committee on the future of healthcare in May 2017.

The report proposed an additional €2.8 billion investment in the health service over the next 10 years, with improvements in a number of areas, such as removing hospital inpatient charges, expansion to primary care services, social care expansion and additional mental health services.