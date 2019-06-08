Heading to see Metallica at Slane Castle? Here's everything you need to know

Kirk Hammett (L) and James Hetfield perform in concert at the Stade de France near Paris on 12 May.

RAIN, HAIL OR shine, or all of the above, Metallica will headline Slane Castle tonight.

If you’re one of the thousands of fans heading there, here’s everything you need to know.

What time do gates open?

Gates don’t open until 2pm – and organisers say queueing won’t be allowed before then.

Are there any tickets left?

Yes, as of publication, there are and they’re available here.

How do I get there?

From Dublin and the South take M50 to the M1 and exit at Slane exit. Follow signs for concert.

From Drogheda take N51 to Slane & follow signs for concert.

From Northern Ireland and Ulster Counties take M1 and exit at Dunleer / Collon exit. Follow signs for concert.

From Navan and the West take N51 to Slane. Follow signs for concert.

No private cars or taxis will be permitted to travel to Slane using the Kells Road (R163).

Organisers have strongly advised against driving and instead recommend opting for public transport.

It should be noted that no vehicles will be granted access through Slane village today.

Source: MCD

An Garda Síochána’s traffic plan includes:

At 7am there will be restricted access to Slane

At 10am all roads into Slane will be closed.

These road closures will remain in place until approximately 2am on Sunday the 9 June.

Gardaí will be on duty at key junctions to stop and redirect traffic where necessary.

No parking will be permitted on roadsides and cars will be towed away.

Can I park?

Yes, there are various designated car parks on the day – and they’ll be signposted.

If you are driving you should pre-book your car parking through Castle Park Slane Carpark.

There is no roadside parking allowed and any private coaches must also be booked into a dedicated car park.

All car parks and bus parks involve a walk of 30-45 minutes to the concert site. There are four official car parks.

Blue – Areas north of Slane. Access via N2 from M1 Junction 12

Pink– Dublin and South of Slane. Access via N51 from M1 Junction 10

Green– Dublin and South of Slane. Access via N2 from M50

Red – Navan and West of Slane. Access via N51 from Navan and M3 Junction 9

Disabled car parking is provided within the VIP car park off the N51 adjacent to the event site. This car park can be accessed via Navan. Prior permission should be obtained from the concert promoters MCD to avail of these car parking facilities.

What about public transport?

Dublin Bus is running a shuttle bus but if you haven’t bought a ticket yet, forget about it. Tickets were only available up until last night. If you do have a ticket, more details can be found here.

If you’re coming from Dublin and don’t have a bus ticket, marathon coaches have buses leaving Custom House Quay every 30 minutes. Return tickets cost €40 and are available here.

Bus Éireann is running a return shuttle from both Navan and Drogheda, which you can book here.

Travel time on public transport is expected to be up to 90 minutes from Dublin according to the TFI.

What are the stage times?

Fangclub – 3pm

Bokassa – 4pm

Stiff Little Fingers – 5.15pm

Ghost – 6.45pm

Metallica – 8pm

What are Metallica likely to play?

Here’s the set list from their last concert at Stade de France on 12 May.

Hardwired The Memory Remains Ride the Lightning The God that Failed The Unforgiven Here Comes Revenge Moth Into Flame Sad but True Welcome Home (Sanitarium) Frantic One Master of Puppets For Whom the Bell Tolls Creeping Death Seek & Destroy Spit Out the Bone Nothing Else Matters Enter Sandman

You can also expect a rendition of Whiskey in the Jar, no doubt.

Curfew is 11pm.

What can’t I bring?

MCD has provided a comprehensive and long list of things which are not permitted into the venue. Here’s a shorter list of things you might have planned to pack.

Alcohol

Camera lenses over 6 inches and video recording cameras

Aerosols

Air horns

Animals (other than registered guide or hearing dogs)

Any item which may reasonably be considered for use as a weapon

Audio recorders

Backpacks or waistpacks

Food

Garden furniture, deckchairs or fold up chairs

Go Pro Cameras, ipads or tablets

Illegal substances

Yes, you read that right, no waistpacks.

How about the weather?

Source: Met Éireann

According to Met Éireann, today is set to be dry at first with a few sunny spells, later turning to rain.

Scattered showers are expected to spread from the west, some will be heavy during the afternoon. Temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees are also expected with moderate westerly winds.

Definitely bring a raincoat.